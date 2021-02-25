Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.67. 109,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

