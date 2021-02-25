Keybank National Association OH Sells 16,473 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,473 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of 3M worth $84,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $178.64. The company had a trading volume of 93,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,766. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average is $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.