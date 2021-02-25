Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,965 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $247,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. David Loasby boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $9.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.04. 237,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,878. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $368.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.03. The company has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

