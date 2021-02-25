Keybank National Association OH Sells 24,122 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $119,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $211.14. The company had a trading volume of 94,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,920. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.