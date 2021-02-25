Keybank National Association OH Sells 306 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $87,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $19.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $739.48. 13,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $776.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $741.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

