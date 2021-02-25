Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,277 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $183,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,922,096. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

