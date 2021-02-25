Keybank National Association OH Sells 37,043 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,043 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $110,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

