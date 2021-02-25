Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,386 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $52,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,363,000 after acquiring an additional 266,873 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,174,000. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,808,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

