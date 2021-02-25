Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,211 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $91,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.10. 36,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.