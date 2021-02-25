Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 29,806 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $134,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 116,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. The company has a market capitalization of $214.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

