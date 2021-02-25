Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,740 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $91,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,039 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

