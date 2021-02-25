KeyCorp Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $46.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 89,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in UDR by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.