KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,483. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.