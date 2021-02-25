KeyCorp Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $32.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.72. 9,394,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.