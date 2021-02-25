KeyCorp Increases WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $20.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of WOW traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,424. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

