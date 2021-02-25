KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

KEY traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,251,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,917. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

