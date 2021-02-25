KeyCorp Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $130.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.23. 326,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,632. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

