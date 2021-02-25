KeyCorp Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $130.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.
Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.23. 326,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,632. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
