KeyCorp Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $270.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.31.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $34.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,041,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,767. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.59 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.85 and its 200-day moving average is $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

