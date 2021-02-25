KeyCorp Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.