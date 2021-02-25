Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEYS. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $944,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $504,506.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,551.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,936. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.