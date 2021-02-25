Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. 293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.