Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 87,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,853. The stock has a market cap of $256.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 524,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

