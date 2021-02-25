Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) (CVE:KHRN) Trading 13.8% Higher

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) (CVE:KHRN) traded up 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 691,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 823,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.20 target price on shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$74.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

