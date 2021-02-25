Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 44.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

