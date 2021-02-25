Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.90 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KIM. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,913,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,890,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,471 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

