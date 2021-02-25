Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $140.48 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.48 or 0.00484744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00064661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00079360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00056294 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

