Kind Ads Token (KIND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $298.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $53,739.06 and $298.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.58 or 0.00724686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00036787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060314 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

