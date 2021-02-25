Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $11.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

