Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,719 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 115.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 511,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 150,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 275,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,009,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 314.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

