Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 5.2%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.89 and last traded at $57.46. 983,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,575,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.
Several research firms have issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.
