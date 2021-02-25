Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 5.2%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.89 and last traded at $57.46. 983,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,575,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $319,940,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $187,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $40,863,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

