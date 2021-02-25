Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Up to $29.73

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.73, but opened at $33.76. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 1,051 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,071,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,279,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,469,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,833,000.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

