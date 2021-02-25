Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,341,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,873,984 shares during the period. Kinross Gold makes up approximately 2.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 7.34% of Kinross Gold worth $677,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kinross Gold by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 312,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 157,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,538,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CSFB set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

