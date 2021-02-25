Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.17

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 538000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

