Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.42 ($84.02).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KGX shares. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

KGX opened at €71.70 ($84.35) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.31. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

