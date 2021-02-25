Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Shares Down 2.8%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 14,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

