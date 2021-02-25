Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) were down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 863,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 923,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $358.11 million, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $146.61 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

