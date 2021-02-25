Kishore Seendripu Sells 23,425 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,479.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80.

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $1,295,157.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15.

On Monday, December 14th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $135,610.20.

NYSE MXL traded down $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

