Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,910 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75.

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $1,295,157.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15.

On Monday, December 14th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $135,610.20.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,783. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

