KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $302.48 and last traded at $304.79. Approximately 1,527,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,217,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Get KLA alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.