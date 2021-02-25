KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $634,016.00

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $29.76 million and $634,016.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00010235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.03 or 0.00495705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00082396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.19 or 0.00485986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00071578 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

