Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 26.8% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $37.84 million and $1.39 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011881 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

