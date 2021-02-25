Klever (KLV) Hits Market Cap of $69.80 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Klever has a market capitalization of $69.80 million and $434,623.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.54 or 0.00498951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00067396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00081696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00484503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00073169 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.