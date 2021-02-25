Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by Hauck & AufhãUser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s target price points to a potential downside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

KBX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Commerzbank set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.67 ($123.14).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR KBX opened at €105.12 ($123.67) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.34.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.