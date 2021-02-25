Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Knowles by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.41. 2,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,725. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

