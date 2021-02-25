Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $40.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,652. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,682,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

