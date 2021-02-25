Komodo Trading Down 8.2% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Komodo has a total market cap of $156.30 million and $11.61 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.73 or 0.00256479 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00104746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055981 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000969 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,436,341 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

