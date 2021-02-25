KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) Trading Down 5.6%

KonaTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTEL) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 44,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 61,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

KonaTel Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTEL)

KonaTel, Inc provides cellular products and services to individual and business customers in various retail and wholesale markets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Hosted Services, Mobile Services, Lifeline ETC, and Lifeline VETC. The company offers various wholesale and retail telecommunications products/services, including text and messaging services, voice termination, toll free numbers, database dip services, cost routing services, SIP/VoIP, BOT integration, natural language processing, machine learning, mobile numbers, DID landline numbers, SMS to Email, SD-WAN, and API driven services to application developers, call centers, and small and medium size businesses.

