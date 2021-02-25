KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.42

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and traded as high as $41.41. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 56,028 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

