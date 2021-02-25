Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

