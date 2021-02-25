Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) (CVE:KTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) (CVE:KTN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.42. Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 513,538 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$130.20 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) Company Profile (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

